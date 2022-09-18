Tighten Monetary Policy and Greater Recession Risk are What's Coming Next

https://gnews.org/post/p1mga6e1f
09/14/2022 Grace Peters, JP Morgan: The latest CPI was strong across many categories indicating a 75 basis points for next week has absolutely cemented, potential for upside. All of that, to me leads to tighter monetary policy, greater recession risks, and an upside risk to the dollar downside to risk assets
