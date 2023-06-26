https://gettr.com/post/p2kdfg2b919
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
A defector from the Chinese Communist Party, a soldier involved in the original P4 lab that created the virus, escaped to Europe two or three years ago. Research on a cure for the virus began, and soon there was a cure.
中共国的一位叛逃者，参与了最初的P4实验室制造病毒的军人，两三年前逃到了欧洲。开始研究治疗病毒的方法，很快就有治疗病毒的方法了。
