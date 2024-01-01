Palestinian author SUSAN ABULHAWA on GAZA and the PALESTINE struggle for LIBERATION (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Frank Barat at:-
29 Dec 2023
Follow Susan on instagram here:
https://www.instagram.com/susanabulhawa
Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian-American writer and political activist. She is the author of Mornings in Jenin—translated into thirty languages—and The Blue Between Sky and Water. Born to refugees of the Six Day War of 1967, she moved to the United States as a teenager, graduated in biomedical science, and established a career in medical science. In July 2001, Abulhawa founded Playgrounds for Palestine, a non-governmental children’s organization dedicated to upholding the Right to Play for Palestinian children. She lives in Pennsylvania. Her last book is "Against the loveless world".
(https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Against-the-Loveless-World/Susan-Abulhawa/9781982137045)
