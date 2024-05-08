Palestinian channels - IDF soldiers blew up the Abu Jarad gas station in East Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Adding same day, May 8th, from Rybar:

Battle for Rafah: Expansion of Control in the Vicinity of the Airport

Situation as of the end of May 8, 2024

After the capture of the Rafah checkpoint yesterday, the Israelis have not yet advanced deep into the "Philadelphia Corridor", which may be due to both political reasons due to international pressure and military necessity. However, there is no talk of the IDF operation being curtailed.

▪️Meanwhile, the military wing of Hamas, the "Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades", reported clashes south of Rafah, which were also reported by the "Islamic Jihad". However, they are unable to stop the advance of the IDF.

▪️At the same time, the Israelis expanded the control zone in the south of the enclave, by mid-day occupying the territory of the former Yasser Arafat Airport and engaging in battles in the direction of Al-Bayouk. The Palestinians responded with several rocket and mortar strikes on the facility, but there were no reports of casualties.

▪️Militants also shelled the Kerem Shalom Crossing again, which the IDF relies on during the offensive on Rafah. However, there was also no activity of the air ambulance, which indirectly indicates the absence of losses among Israeli personnel as a result of these strikes.

🔻The IDF Air Force is actively striking Rafah and nearby settlements. According to the IDF, the targets are exclusively Hamas infrastructure, while the Palestinians report civilian casualties.

In any case, all this contributes to the exodus of refugees from Rafah to Khan Yunis and other cities of the enclave, which will clearly facilitate the IDF's assault on the city.





