HERE IT IS !!!!! "The (RECORD) That was (DOWN)and (COVERTLY Our ENEMY) OPPONNENT is MADE NAKED! (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)

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It is Time to RECOGNIZE The Reality of the Perfection of the Word HAS Manifested and NOW BEARS RECORD to the TRUTH..... As Don Meridith used to say ..turn out the lights the party's Over!! Satan's reign is beginning and that means the End is Arriving and Jesus is Coming!! Faith is Essential to continue,,,,, and Knowing the TRUTH will sustain you...