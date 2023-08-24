Blood, Fire & Pillars of Smoke

September 24th, 2017
Pastor Dean continued his latest end-time Bible prophecy series, pulling current headlines and Bible passages concerning the last days. There is another aspect to the birth pains and end-time signs/judgment that we have not addressed... volcanoes and earthquakes are connected in end-time judgment.
