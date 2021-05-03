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May 2021 Tarot Reading - What's in store for May?
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10 views • May 03, 2021
I deal out six sets of three cards. choose the set you feel drawn too then simply fast forward to the timestamp for the set of your choice to get your reading. If you enjoy please like and subscribe.
Full 15 card readings available via video call. E mail readings available - 5 cards £10. Pay securely via Paypal and receive your reading in your email. Full info at www.riverhealer.com . Psychic, healer, teacher and intuitive empowerment counsellor and life coach.
www.riverhealer.com
Timestamps:
Set 1 - 1.32
Set 2 - 5.05
Set 3 - 9.09
Set 4 - 12.41
Set 5 - 16.40
Set 6 - 22.08
If you enjoyed your reading and would like to donate to my work you can do so at Paypal.me/riverhealer Thank you x
Binaural downloads available for healing and empowerment.
Full 15 card readings available via video call. E mail readings available - 5 cards £10. Pay securely via Paypal and receive your reading in your email. Full info at www.riverhealer.com . Psychic, healer, teacher and intuitive empowerment counsellor and life coach.
www.riverhealer.com
Timestamps:
Set 1 - 1.32
Set 2 - 5.05
Set 3 - 9.09
Set 4 - 12.41
Set 5 - 16.40
Set 6 - 22.08
If you enjoyed your reading and would like to donate to my work you can do so at Paypal.me/riverhealer Thank you x
Binaural downloads available for healing and empowerment.
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