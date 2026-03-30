Why White Western Christians Are Tempted to Convert to Islam: The Muslim Myths Many Men Believe

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This article examines why some Western men view Islam as a solution to perceived cultural emasculation, analyzes the practical realities of Islamic polygamy, divorce, and jihad, and explores ethnic hierarchies that affect European converts within Muslim societies.
Read the article at Real Free News and Substack
#Islam #WesternMasculinity #Polygamy #ReligiousConversion #CulturalDecline
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