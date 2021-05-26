© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pope Confesses He And The Church Are Satanic By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Follow
1
Share
Report
632 views • May 26, 2021
15 Sivan 5781
May 26, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for some time and warning people about the Vatican, Rome, and the Pope being Satanic and that Rome is the Seat of Satan.
Well you will hear it directly from the Pope's own mouth as he confesses that He and the Church are Satanic and have deceived his followers.
This video is called: The Pope Confesses He and the Church Are Satanic.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
Who Is Lucifer? The Horrifying Truth Uncovered Inside Vatican City
https://thelightinthedarkplace.medium.com/lucifer-inside-vatican-c29acf46d268
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
May 26, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for some time and warning people about the Vatican, Rome, and the Pope being Satanic and that Rome is the Seat of Satan.
Well you will hear it directly from the Pope's own mouth as he confesses that He and the Church are Satanic and have deceived his followers.
This video is called: The Pope Confesses He and the Church Are Satanic.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
Who Is Lucifer? The Horrifying Truth Uncovered Inside Vatican City
https://thelightinthedarkplace.medium.com/lucifer-inside-vatican-c29acf46d268
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.