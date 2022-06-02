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Amanda Grace LIVE! Death of 2 Big Pharma Leader's?? B2T Show Jun 1, 2022
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160 views • June 02, 2022
Amanda Grace LIVE! Death of 2 Big Pharma Leader's??
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Water the way God intended it!
Join Rick to help the hurting! Free Group platform:
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Christian Patriot Platform! Facebook for the Remnant!
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Relieve pain, anxiety, allergies, post menopausal & more!
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Faith by Journey & America’s Poems
Free Let’s Go Brandon Sticker here:
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Help wake the world to the puppet president!
PREPARE with emergency food and water:
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Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
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Let frequencies with Bible verses ease your pain.
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Natural quantum frequencies with Bible verses.
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#B2TNeighborhood
Fight with Rick and Scott with Patriotic Switch!
https://switch.patriotstreetfighter.com
Join us in economic warfare vs. the cabal.
Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Learn the best approach for your specific situation!
Join us in the Backstage Ministry! 30 Days Free:
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray every Mon/Wed/Fri
Get Relief from Allergies in 60 Seconds!
https://blessed2teach.com/Allergy
Allergy Relief God’s Way!
PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
In stock and shipping quickly!
Join Christian Patriot Group Training here:
http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/80/
Connect to other Christian Patriots:
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Help Mike Lindell fight!
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off) Show Smartmatic and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!
Get FREE Truckers vs. Tyrants sticker here:
Https://blessed2teach.com/truckers
Show your support for the Freedom Fighters!
Get free eBook and access to Health Secrets course:
http://Sherwood.tv/B2T
What Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Know
Luxury Toxic-Free skincare!
https://shop.charlis.beauty/B2T
See the Charlis Difference! You Deserve It!
All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/
Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!
Wake up others without offending! Self-paced course here:
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Use Rick’s Proven techniques!
Other B2T Ministry Sponsors:
Shop these B2T Sponsors!
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors
Defund the Swamp & Fund the Kingdom!!
Beyond Organic CBDA Hemp Extract
https://nesashemp.com/#b2t
15% off first order! Use Coupon Code of: NESAS15
God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!
Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.
SMACK your water with Tesla technology
https://blessed2teach.com/Water
Water the way God intended it!
Join Rick to help the hurting! Free Group platform:
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Christian Patriot Platform! Facebook for the Remnant!
50% off most Quantum products!
https://blessed2teach.com/QEmember
Relieve pain, anxiety, allergies, post menopausal & more!
America’s Poet Gifts!
https://tyh539.infusionsoft.com/app/storeFront/showStoreFront
Faith by Journey & America’s Poems
Free Let’s Go Brandon Sticker here:
https://blessed2teach.com/brandon
Help wake the world to the puppet president!
PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://blessed2teach.com/pain
Let frequencies with Bible verses ease your pain.
Dr. Ardis Immune Vitamins & Acne Treatments:
thedrardisshow.com/shop-all/
Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order
Get your solar quote now:
https://advancedhomepros.com/
Save with Promo Code: B2T
Boost you immune system without drugs!
http://blessed2teach.com/immune
Natural quantum frequencies with Bible verses.
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#Blessed2Teach
#B2TNeighborhood
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