AMAZING! - 250,000 PEOPLE PROTEST IN AMSTERDAM! - HISTORIC PROTEST AGAINST JAB PASS! - EXCLUSIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground of what many are calling the largest protest in the history of The Netherlands as 250,000 people (according to police estimates) take to the streets in a protest actually lead by police against the mandatory green pass which is said to come into place at the end of September.
Organizers were expecting anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 people to show up. 45 minutes before the event even started, there were already more than 10,000 people in the "Dam Square" in Amsterdam. This quickly snowballed into 50,000 people.
It was unclear for most of the event how many people were attending, but the event was loud and took over streets for around 9kms. Downtown Amsterdam was essentially shut down on all main roads as furious and passionate individuals came out in massive numbers to refuse the coercive, tyrannical and evil jab passports which are taking over Europe as we speak.
In this video, we report on the ground at this historic event and get the best vantage points we can get while interviewing several activists, from a flight attendant to a 30 year police officer to a local activist sick and tired of the fascistic restrictions and now attack on basic bodily autonomy.
This is historic documentation, so please share everywhere.
Stay tuned for more videos on the ground throughout Europe and the rest of the world!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021