BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUMP SAYS HE DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT EPSTEIN'S SEX TRAFFICKING 🔞 EMAIL SUGGESTS OTHERWISE 📨 OVERSIGHT D
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
702 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 2 days ago

Today, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released new emails between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a journalist that mention Donald Trump, with one email from Epstein claiming Trump “spent hours” with a victim. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the Oversight Committee, joins Chris Jansing with his call for the release of all remaining Epstein files.


For more context and news coverage of the most important stories of our day click here: https://www.msnbc.com/


» Subscribe to MSNBC: https://www.youtube.com/msnbc

» Subscribe to MSNBC on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@msnbc

» Subscribe to MSNBC on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/msnbc

Download our new MSNBC app for the latest breaking news and daily headlines at a glance: https://www.msnbc.com/information/download-msnbc-app-n1241692


Follow MSNBC Show Blogs

MaddowBlog: https://www.msnbc.com/maddowblog


MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of political headlines, commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Morning Joe, The Beat, Deadline: White House, The Weeknight, All In, The Last Word, The 11th Hour, and more.


Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com: https://www.msnbc.com/

Subscribe to the MSNBC Daily Newsletter: https://link.msnbc.com/join/5ck/msnbc-daily-signup


#Trump #JeffreyEpstein #Politics


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCRJv-_xnIc

Keywords
emailsjeffrey epsteinpresident donald john trumpoversight committeeworldwide child sex trafficking ring
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy