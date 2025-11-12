TRUMP SAYS HE DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT EPSTEIN'S SEX TRAFFICKING 🔞 EMAIL SUGGESTS OTHERWISE 📨 OVERSIGHT D

Today, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released new emails between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a journalist that mention Donald Trump, with one email from Epstein claiming Trump “spent hours” with a victim. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the Oversight Committee, joins Chris Jansing with his call for the release of all remaining Epstein files.





