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2026-3-20 new moon of the new year - do not eat wheat until you offer your offering of firstfruits on the 15th of the first month (which would be april 4th)
so...today is new moon of the new year - kept in season
10 days from now...march 30th...secure your passover offering
14 days from now...passover at even...april 3rd at even
15 days from now...offer the offering of firstfruits - the firstfruits wave offering - (wheat berries fried in a pan)
then keep the rest of the unleavened bread (passover is 7 days total)
Then, count from the firstfruit offering...7 set of sabbaths until the morrow after...which would be may 24th at even...and this will be the appointed time of harvest....which means to prepare your 2 wave loaf offerings and offer.
praise Yahuah!