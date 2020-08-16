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THIS Is How AT&T And Our Government Are Putting 5G In YOUR HOME RIGHT NOW - Whether You Like It Or Not!
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2404 views • August 16, 2020
This is how the power grid can AND IS being used for other purposes than just turning on your lights, TV and blow dryer. THIS IS PROOF of what our government, AT&T and others are doing to us RIGHT NOW... Meet AirGig.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/5g-airgig-what-is-it-and-should-you-be-worried/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/5g-airgig-what-is-it-and-should-you-be-worried/
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