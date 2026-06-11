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WEF EXECUTIVE: “WATER, SOIL, AND OXYGEN SHOULD NOT BE INFINITELY ACCESSIBLE. THEY’RE ASSETS THAT SHOULD BE INCLUDED IN OUR GLOBAL ECONOMIC BALANCE SHEETS.”
THEY WANT TO MONETIZE BREATHING...
AND CHARGE YOU FOR AIR WHILE THEY OWN YOUR LUNGS?
THIS ISN’T A CONSPIRACY THEORY ANYMORE.
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