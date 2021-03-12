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THURSDAY - MARCH 11, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2364-6PM CUOMO ARREST “IMMINENT” (PER DON JR.) LATEST ABUSE REFERRED TO ALBANY COPS
AG Letitia James’ investigation into the sexual harassment allegations lodged against Cuomo is strictly a professional affair. But following revelations that Cuomo aggressively groped a female staffer under her shirt, Albany Police Department officials said Thursday that they had received a complaint about the governor’s actions from a state official. The concern is that Cuomo’s actions may have “risen to the level of a crime,” according to Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany police, who explained that the department had not received a formal complaint from the woman, who has not been identified, but that it had reached out to a representative for the woman. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17176
Special Guests: Mark and Terri Stemann join the show to discuss Child Protective Services and how it is set up to destroy America and feed an evil child trafficking network. > Mark is a United States Air Force veteran with 20 years of honorable service whose hometown is Cincinnati, Ohio. Terri is from Louisville, Kentucky. Terri and Mark have been married for 23 wonderful years and have 7 beautiful children from their union. > If you think stealing an election is bad, wait till you learn how they’re stealing our children. http://h3fc.com/ https://letourchildrengo.wordpress.com/
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