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Biological Warfare and Prophecy
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37 views • January 29, 2020
Is biological warfare possible? Was it prophesied? Scientists have long warned that pathogenic organisms like the coronavirus could be weaponized. Furthermore, back in 2017, there were concerns that the biological research facility being constructed in Wuhan, China was risky and that a coronavirus from it could be released. On January 25, 2020, China's President Xi Jinping publicly stated that the situation with the Wuhan-related strain of the coronavirus was grave. Did Church of God writers like the late evangelist Raymond McNair warn that engineered viruses (the "Doomsday bug") were consistent with prophecies from Jesus? Did a warning from CCOG leader Bob Thiel warn about risks of genetically-modified (GMO) mosquitoes come to pass? Could human research and/or the consumption of biblically-unclean animals such as bats and snakes be a factor in current outbreaks or coming future pestilences? What about famines? How devastating have pestilences been? How devastating are the prophesied ones going to be? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
An article of possibly related interest is available titled "Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/fourth-horseman-apocalypse-pale-horse-of-death.htm
An article of possibly related interest is available titled "Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/fourth-horseman-apocalypse-pale-horse-of-death.htm
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