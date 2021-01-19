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Why is the media claiming "Boogaloo Boys" are a far-right movement
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71 views • January 19, 2021
So-called "mainstream" legacy media, across the board, are claiming that individuals calling themselves "Boogaloo Boys/Bois" are "far-right extremists." This appears to be a complete falsehood, that is easily disproven. The media does not seem to be even remotely acting in good faith. Media outlets are not simply confused, they are intentionally misrepresenting people to create an artificial "far-right" boogieman with which they can use to advance certain political agendas.
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