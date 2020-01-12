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Maybelle (Chet Atkins) - Carlitos Mayo
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8 views • January 12, 2020
A county tune written by the master Chet Atkins. Played on a Flamenco Guitar with no thumb pick. So what?
As recommended by Chet him self on his lesson video: All mistakes are intentional :-)
As recommended by Chet him self on his lesson video: All mistakes are intentional :-)
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