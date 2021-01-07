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Great Resistance: Patriots launch counter offensive against communist revolution
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101 views • January 07, 2021
TRUNEWS, the team provides live coverage of the troubling events taking place in the nation’s capital. Following the encouragement of the President to march to US Capitol Building, clashes with police and occupation of congressional chambers followed. Is this the beginning of a Great Resistance, or the closing call of a Communist takeover? Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow. Airdate 1/6/21
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