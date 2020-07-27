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NFAC leader responds to what really happened in Louisville!!
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51 views • July 27, 2020
Please be aware that a lot of misinformation is being spread about what transpired in Kentucky ! Do research on the NFAC before assuming they are a terrorist group or “clowns”. We must be careful with the words we choose to use when describing groups of people without doing the proper research . All this does is further divide and alienate people. Black men and women are standing together demanding justice for the unjust killing of Breonna Taylor as well as exercising their second amendment right to carry and they are being maligned for it all through the media. Make it make sense ??? No where has NFAC been seen advocating for “bullying white people”. Let us not be swayed by fake news!
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