SPIRITWARS HOW TO DEFEAT THE BODY SNATCHERS!

Hawaii's new lockdowns talk about people meeting in "pods." PODS! This is language from an alien takeover movie. Let's get mobilized and spiritual, folks!We have SpiritForce Telegram now! Join in the convo at www.faithbucks.comBANNED TALK! If you're catching this broadcast, please do share! We wax prophetic forward and present and historic, even to ancient times. ENJOY!SPIRITWARS 8-28-2021!WE UNLEASH THE KEYS OF PRAISE AGAINST ALL DEMONS!Come to the Spreaker feed for top notch audio at fringeradionetwork.com or faithbucks.comWe invoke the Keys of the Kingdom!ALSO: Check out the Basham Taiwan adventures Part 1 (long cut)We now have VOICE MESSAGING on faithbucks.com so if you have any dreams or experiences you'd like to share, feel free to pass them over! Prayer requests and questions are welcome! Just scroll down to the bottom of that fun hand-written page by yours truly!