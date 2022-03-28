The Federal Communications Commission(FCC) Added Russia’s Kaspersky and Chinese Telecom Companies To Blacklist for Security

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03/26/2022 Today’s news: FCC on Friday added Russia’s AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom(Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and services deemed a threat to US national security. And the FCC in March 2021 designated Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, HyTera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co as security threats.