How Democrats Could Plan Their Own January 6 “Insurrection” if Trump Wins

Democrats will apparently stop at nothing to keep Donald Trump from becoming president again. Glenn and Stu review a report from The Atlantic that describes how some Democrats are even weighing the option of refusing to certify a Trump win — ironically, on January 6th, 2025. After years of calling Republicans insurrectionists for suggesting the same thing back in 2021, Democrats are now suggesting what, by their own definition, would be an insurrection against the will of the people. Glenn and Stu review the argument, which is tied to whether the Supreme Court will allow Colorado to remove Trump from the ballot.





