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RFK Jr. says HHS loses $100,000,000,000 a year to theft.
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RFK Jr. says HHS loses $100,000,000,000 a year to theft.


He found some thieves would bribe poor people with flat screen TVs to get their patient numbers and enroll them in hospice.


Then they would proceed to bill Medicaid "$6,000 a month FOREVER."


RFK JR: "We shut down 800 hospices. You know what a hospice is? Where you're going to die. Typically, if you go to a hospice, you leave within 18 days because your dying is terminal."


"We started looking at these hospices in Los Angeles, and the people never died. Two or three years later they were there, and we're paying $6,000 a month."


"We found a hotel room with 29 hospices in it. I mean a hotel, every room was a hospice, and none of them had any patients. They were just addresses."


"The guys who own them, they were Estonians and Armenians and people from Eastern Europe who were getting the patient numbers. They were stealing them from doctors' offices."


"They were also going into poor neighborhoods in Los Angeles and they'd say to the people, 'We'll give you this $375 flat-screen TV. You give us your patient number and we're going to enroll you in this hospice. You don't ever have to go. We're just going to enroll you,' and then we'll charge Medicaid $6,000 a month forever. And the guy never dies, of course, because he was never sick."


"We didn't get a single call from a congressman or from a business owner saying, 'Oh, you shut down my hospice and all these patients are on the street.' None of them, because they were all crooked and they knew they were crooked."


Shareable Link: https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/2078318579909361896?s=20


Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vndsx6pOYJs


Follow @VigilantFox 🦊

More Stories: VigilantFox.com

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