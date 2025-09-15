BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bombshell - There Was NO Crime Scene Established
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
146 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 1 day ago

… no yellow crime scene tape, no FBI, no police, no state troopers, no nothing.  3 minutes after the shooting, and everyone just starts packing up to go home, like, the show was over.
  For a crime even half as big as this a major crime scene investigation would automatically be set up…. It is simply impossible that it would not be set up.  Impossible.  Under no circumstances would there not be a crime scene.   Except for one.single scenario…. there was no crime committed.   So there’s nothing to investigate, no evidence on scene to protect.   The production was simply over and everybody was just going home.  

The whole fucking thing was faked.  Central casting.  All the world is a stage.  A 6 year Q delta noted last week as “The shot heard around the world”, and “A week to remember”.  So who’s the smug wise ass that says Q is just a cia psyop, and that we are not simply watching a movie, so we shouldn’t be eating popcorn, and enjoying the show?  

Right, those people, proven now to be clueless dolts that missed the biggest story iof the century.  People like  Mike Adam’s, a clueless know-it-all twit that’s dead wrong on the 2 biggest stories ever known to man.   It doesn’t matter if you get a lot of the small things right, you miss the 2 very biggest truths, and the ripple effect means you’re going to get a LOT wrong.  
So yes, Q is a serious real military operation that has been operating in the background for years and everything is going just as planned.  That’s a biggie.  And the other huge biggie… earth is a level geostationary plane.  Know these two things and you’ll understand 99% of today’s world and events.   



Keywords
crimescenecurrent-events
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy