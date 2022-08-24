X22 REPORT Ep. 2858b - [DS] Assets Deployed, Trump Readies Next Phase, Boomerang

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2858b - August 24, 2022

[DS] Assets Deployed, Trump Readies Next Phase, Boomerang

The [DS] has now deployed every asset they have. They know they must stop the patriots from gaining control and voting out their swamp. They are desperate and will do everything and anything to stop what cannot be stopped. All of this is being done as a reaction to what the patriots are doing and this is why it will all boomerang on them. Trump is readying the next phase, once the midterms are won the avalanche will gain size and speed.

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