Israel's 'antisemitism' smear no longer works for Genocide - backed by US dollars & a bipartisan war machine - news report

🤡NETANYAHU’S EMPIRE CRUMBLES
The world sees through the lies
⬇️ Netanyahu’s US approval
🔵 -23 (was +13 in 2019)
🔵 -53 with under-35s
💣 Israel’s Gaza slaughter
🔵 -28 overall approval
🔵 -73 among young Americans
The "antisemitism" smear no longer works. The only thing left is the haunting images of genocide – backed by US dollars and a bipartisan war machine.