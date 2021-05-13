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Christians & Journalists Targeted by Big Tech & Canadian Officials: Sheila Gunn-Reid
The New American
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In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn-Reid, host of the Gunn Show, explains how Big Tech companies such as Youtube and Paypal are targeting her news organization for destruction. Among other tactics, PayPal suddenly and without warning cut off Rebel News, even though it is the largest independent media organization in Canada with over 150,000 transactions worth over $8 million through the payment processor. YouTube has also demonetized and shadow banned Rebel News, apparently for speaking the truth. Meanwhile, authorities in Canada are becoming increasingly aggressive in persecuting Christians, even going so far as to arrest Christian pastors such as James Coats and Artur Pawlowski for refusing to shut down their churches and comply with outrageous COVID mandates. Sheila warns that unless people stand up, this is just the start.

🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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alex newmanthe new americanrebel news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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