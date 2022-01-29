True North's Andrew Lawton speaks with supporters of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa

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True North’s Andrew Lawton and Elie Cantin-Nantel (tag them) are in Ottawa covering the #TruckersforFreedom convoy! Andrew caught up with some of the protesters to find out why they’re in the nation’s capital this weekend.
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An original video production by True North Canada.