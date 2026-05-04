Maria Zeee - Food Shortages Are CERTAIN: Prepare Now ft. Mike Adams

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Mike Adams says the impact of fertilizer shortages are going to be felt across the world this year. Yet another Strait will potentially be closing soon, and even if famine itself doesn't reach the west, the NWO goal of pricing people out of food that they control either way is coming. Mike warns people must immediately work on becoming as self-sufficient as possible.