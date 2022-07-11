The Countries Whose Economies Are on the Verge of Collapse Are Expected To Follow Sri Lanka’s Footsteps

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https://gnews.org/post/prom32ca
07/11/2022 According to WION, along with the economic disasters in Sri Lanka, many countries whose economies are on the verge of collapse such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Argentina, Egypt, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Turkey are expected to follow Sri Lanka’s footsteps