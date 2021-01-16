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My family was devastated by vaccine
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3184 views • January 16, 2021
Tasha has 6 vaccine injured kids and 2 healthy vaccine free kids. Her 6 vaccine injured kids include diagnoses of Autism, ADHD, severe mood swings and severe language disorder, as well as gastrointestinal issues, skin problems, chronic ear infections, chemical sensitivities, and many other health issues. However, her vaccine free kids are very healthy. Her 6 kids who were vaccinated always had more health issues after vaccination, but Tasha never understood that the vaccines were destroying her children because the doctors never told her. Tasha Dāvid is President of Australian Vaccination-skeptics Network Inc. and advocates that parents have complete choice over whether or not to vaccinate. She believes that a vaccine free lifestyle is a healthy lifestyle. Tasha Dāvid suggests that parents do their own research into vaccines and vaccination.
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bigpharmavaccinenwoaustraliavirusmelbournecoronavirusbillgatesplandemicscamdemicunagenda21covidhoaxgreatresetunagenda30criminalcartel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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