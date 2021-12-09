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"There's Not Going To Be An End Point To This Vaccination Program" Says the New Zealand Demigod.
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60 views • December 09, 2021
Your not unvaccinated your vaccine free.
Try that when talking to people about this stuff.
Guarantee you will get a better response from people.
Unwashed, Unavailable, Unclean, Unvaccinated the un- has a negative emotional component to it.
Don't use it.
Try that when talking to people about this stuff.
Guarantee you will get a better response from people.
Unwashed, Unavailable, Unclean, Unvaccinated the un- has a negative emotional component to it.
Don't use it.
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