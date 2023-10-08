Lara Logan | Congress Committed Treason During 2020 Vote Count, Broke Oaths Of Office

Stew Peters Network | Congress Committed Treason During 2020 Vote Count: Brunson Bros. Say Congress Broke Oaths Of Office

Stew Peters showcases the recent episode of Lara Logan's new podcast series, Truth in Media

If our rigged elections are not fixed then political rhetoric is only theater and will not save us.

Lara Logan, host of the docuseries “The Rest of the Story”, is back to detail her latest episode concerning the Brunson Brothers’ quest to hold Congress accountable for illegally certifying the 2020 election.

Americans must wake up and realize we live in a nation of potential tyrannical collaborators who will sell out their Christian neighbors.





To get the truth about J6 go to https://twitter.com/Truth_InMedia

If you enjoy the content and/or want to support me please follow me on my other socials.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/laralogan

Locals: http://laralogan.locals.com

Gettr: http://gettr.com/user/laralogan

Truth Social: @laralogan

Substack: https://laralogan.substack.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/Lara_Logan

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/laralogan

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/LaraLogan

Twitter: @laralogan