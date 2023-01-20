Welcome To Proverbs Club.Of False Witnesses And Liars.
Proverbs 19:5 (NIV).
5) A false witness will not go unpunished,
and whoever pours out lies will not go free.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A false witness, and a liar, deserve their punishment.
Walk your Narrow Path with Jesus, the Truth, and live.
https://pc1.tiny.us/474tx4c3
