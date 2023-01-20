Welcome To Proverbs Club.Of False Witnesses And Liars.

Proverbs 19:5 (NIV).

5) A false witness will not go unpunished,

and whoever pours out lies will not go free.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A false witness, and a liar, deserve their punishment.

Walk your Narrow Path with Jesus, the Truth, and live.

