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Maricopa County Phoenix Arizona is conducting an election audit 250 million
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50 views • May 04, 2021
Maricopa County Phoenix Arizona is conducting an election audit 250 million is this a real genuine audit I mean that's going on at the the state legislature mandated and funded the audit was hired by the Arizona Senate Republicans called cyber ninjas I've also been given access to voting machines the very system is used on November 3rd voting to change voting machines for the Auditors have access to the Dominion voting machines the Maricopa County machines but they have made Forensic copies copies of these machines
ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election? https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa
President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election? https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa
President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
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