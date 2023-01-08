Create New Account
The Jewish Messiah is Here!! (Anti-Christ Prophecy)
Published on December 7, 2022 which got 43,142 views, the title Yanuka is given to somebody who is extremely well versed in the Torah (the Old Testament) and Talmud, which is the oral tradition handed down through generations by the Jews. He is also very proficient in music. So was the devil. For somebody to have memorized  all of that is extremely intelligent by the age of 15. He has prominent rabbis follow him and people mob him, kissing his hand and proclaiming miracles. Mirrored 

