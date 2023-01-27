Quo Vadis





Jan 26, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Father Stefano Gobbi on the Transformation by Divine Fire .





Through the priest Don Stefano Gobbi, the Blessed Virgin Mary acted on this world, establishing cenacles around the world and renewing her priests and laity, her army preparing them for the last battle.





On one Feast of All Souls, she gave the world a powerful invocation to the Holy Spirit, her fiancé, and invited us to invoke him often.





The Virgin Mary left the following message to the world:





"I am the bride of the Holy Spirit.





My powerful service as a mediator between you and my Son Jesus is especially done so that I give you abundantly from the Father and the Son, the Spirit of Love.





The Church must be renewed and transformed by that divine fire. With that fire of love, the whole world will become new. Under his mighty breath of life, new heavens and a new earth will finally be created.





In the Cenacle of my Immaculate Heart, get ready to receive that divine Spirit.





The Father gives it to you to join you intimately in his life and so that the image of the Son he loved so much could shine in you, in an ever more perfect way.





Jesus communicates it to you as the most precious fruit of his own Redemption, as a Witness of his Person and his divine mission.





And in this distant land, where I brought you to hold cenacles with so many of my sons, you see the Gospel already spread by the precious work of the missionaries.





Now the whole world must be brought to the fullness of the truth of the Gospel of Jesus, to the only Church that Christ willed and founded, and that is the task of the Holy Spirit .





The Church must open to his divine fire so that, completely cleansed, it is ready to receive the glow of his new Spirits, in preparation for the second, glorious coming of my Son Jesus.





Today I invite you all to enter the Cenacle of my Immaculate Heart in the expectation that you will fully receive the Spirit of Love that was given to you as a gift from the Father and the Son.





My Immaculate Heart is the golden door through which that Divine Spirit passes to reach you.





That is why I invite you to repeat often: 'Come, Holy Spirit, come through the powerful intercession of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, your beloved Spouse'. "





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTOF7WuZrKE



