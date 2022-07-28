Signs in the Sun, Moon and Stars 07/28/2022

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We urge you to take a look at yesterday's video. Pastor Stan shared a dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell about strange phenomena that is going to take place once a certain machine is activated. Today we share some of those things that has already started to occur.
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