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Biden Says There’s a Good Chance He Would Die in Office, Says His VP Must Be Ready
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25 views • January 29, 2020
‘I’m an old guy’
Jan 28, 2020
By Tom Elliott
Democrats’s leading 2020 candidate is warning voters he might die in office.
Source: https://news.grabien.com/story-joe-biden-whomever-i-pick-vp-needs-be-able-be-president-beca?utm_source=news20200129&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news&utm_content=story26013
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Jan 28, 2020
By Tom Elliott
Democrats’s leading 2020 candidate is warning voters he might die in office.
Source: https://news.grabien.com/story-joe-biden-whomever-i-pick-vp-needs-be-able-be-president-beca?utm_source=news20200129&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news&utm_content=story26013
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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