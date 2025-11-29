HASBARA ALERT: Last night’s SYRIA incident, new details - video Nov 27th

HASBARA ALERT: New details on last night’s Syria incident

Kan News reports that the detainees captured in Beit Jin (the same raid where six IDF soldiers were wounded) have “admitted under interrogation” to having operational ties with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

According to a regional source briefed on the interrogations, the detainees said they were funded by these groups to arm themselves and carry out attacks inside Israel.

Israel claims the men are from al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, a Lebanese Sunni movement linked historically to the Muslim Brotherhood. The group publicly denied operating in Syria yesterday, but Israeli officials insist they were preparing cross-border attacks from the Damascus countryside.

At the same time, the U.S. is scrambling to calm tensions, even weighing dispatching envoys like Morgan Ortagus to keep the situation from escalating. Syrian state media is calling the raid a deliberate provocation. Israel is signaling it will not withdraw from key Hermon positions without a wider agreement.

Israeli helicopters are still circling over Beit Jin tonight.

Given the timing, the messaging, and the actors involved, this has all the markings of a manufactured justification for a broader confrontation with Syria.

Video of Israeli airstrikes on Beit Jan on 27 November.

Adding:

💥More Israeli air strikes targeted Gaza today!