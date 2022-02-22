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Dr. Zelenko Sends His Thanks to the Canadian Truckers Who Have Sparked a Massive Worldwide Movement for Freedom
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71 views • February 22, 2022
Dr. Zelenko Sends His Thanks to the Canadian Truckers Who Have Sparked a Massive Worldwide Movement for Freedom
"You are the modern day-soldiers that are storming the beaches of Normandy... My absolute appreciation, respect, and love for you truckers. You have really set a tone, which is a call to action to the rest of us... Thank you and God bless you."
"You are the modern day-soldiers that are storming the beaches of Normandy... My absolute appreciation, respect, and love for you truckers. You have really set a tone, which is a call to action to the rest of us... Thank you and God bless you."
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