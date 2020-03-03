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The David Knight Show (3Mar20 Full Show)
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17 views • March 03, 2020
— 00:04:27 What are the risks? tornadoes, rabid cow & coronavirus
— 00:10:42 Hillary Clinton will be required to testify under oath & cross-examination as judge overrules Barr’s DOJ & Hillary’s State Dept holdovers who are trying to shut down the Benghazi investigation & the subsequent email crimes
— 00:19:01 Forget “Operation Chaos”. Local offices, Constitutional Sheriffs & voting on primaries are much more important as illustrated by attacks against Oath Keeper LEO’s running for office
— 00:46:30 Rand Paul, ACLU & FreedomWorks push Trump to stop unlawful, unconstitutional FISA surveillance — Barr & McConnell push to continue
— 00:56:03 Monsanto/Bayer caught knowingly poisoning farms with dicamba drift so farmers will be forced to buy their GMO seeds. $265M awarded to peach orchard owner after they destroyed 30,000 trees
— 01:24:03 Time to play “Political Feud” — AP’s survey asked for a 1 word description of candidates. Can YOU match?
— H3S2 Biden picks up endorsements from Buttigieg, Klobuchar & Beto in Dallas. The establishment was gunning for Bernie like it was Dealey Plaza. But Biden can’t remember Super Tuesday is on Tuesday & he can’t remember Declaration of Independence (of course)
— 01:44:53 Questioner exposes Bloomberg’s elitism — HE needs armed body guards because he’s important. YOU don’t need guns because you’re NOT important
— 01:46:03 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, joins to look at automakers closing car assembly lines of cars customers WANT to convert to EV’s they DON’T WANT as states extend crony capitalism & double standards for EV sales like they have for ride sharing vs taxis
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— 00:10:42 Hillary Clinton will be required to testify under oath & cross-examination as judge overrules Barr’s DOJ & Hillary’s State Dept holdovers who are trying to shut down the Benghazi investigation & the subsequent email crimes
— 00:19:01 Forget “Operation Chaos”. Local offices, Constitutional Sheriffs & voting on primaries are much more important as illustrated by attacks against Oath Keeper LEO’s running for office
— 00:46:30 Rand Paul, ACLU & FreedomWorks push Trump to stop unlawful, unconstitutional FISA surveillance — Barr & McConnell push to continue
— 00:56:03 Monsanto/Bayer caught knowingly poisoning farms with dicamba drift so farmers will be forced to buy their GMO seeds. $265M awarded to peach orchard owner after they destroyed 30,000 trees
— 01:24:03 Time to play “Political Feud” — AP’s survey asked for a 1 word description of candidates. Can YOU match?
— H3S2 Biden picks up endorsements from Buttigieg, Klobuchar & Beto in Dallas. The establishment was gunning for Bernie like it was Dealey Plaza. But Biden can’t remember Super Tuesday is on Tuesday & he can’t remember Declaration of Independence (of course)
— 01:44:53 Questioner exposes Bloomberg’s elitism — HE needs armed body guards because he’s important. YOU don’t need guns because you’re NOT important
— 01:46:03 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, joins to look at automakers closing car assembly lines of cars customers WANT to convert to EV’s they DON’T WANT as states extend crony capitalism & double standards for EV sales like they have for ride sharing vs taxis
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
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