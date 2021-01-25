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How a Republic dies...
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30 views • January 25, 2021
Not with a shout - But with a whimper, that is how a republic dies. We were warned, we didn't listen. We have seen with our own eyes, but we didn't believe them. Get ready for a great big bite of government altrusim folks, it is coming hard, heavy, and often.
Bondage to courage to liberty to plenty to apathy to bondage. This is the surmised Tytler Cycle, and we have come full circle as has every society that has ever existed. This is our legacy now.
Bondage to courage to liberty to plenty to apathy to bondage. This is the surmised Tytler Cycle, and we have come full circle as has every society that has ever existed. This is our legacy now.
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