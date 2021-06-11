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Julius Ruechel - Exposing the Pandemic Deception & Corruption in Canada
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133 views • June 11, 2021
Julius Ruechel, Canadian Independent Writer & Researcher, has written several in-depth and revealing articles exposing the deception of the Covid-19 pandemic and the corruption within governments, specifically within Canada.
You can find, and support his honest and independent work, at https://www.juliusruechel.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
You can find, and support his honest and independent work, at https://www.juliusruechel.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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