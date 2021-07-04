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Is China Ready to Attack the US? Prepare Your Mind to Avoid Fear and Confusion
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140 views • July 04, 2021
We have to learn to think in neutral positive way when tough times come. China has already attacked the United States and may continue its war against us in conventional way. So we must first prepare our minds.
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