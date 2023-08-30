Imam, Abdul Rahman Khattab Unity is How to Save our Children

We discuss our most precious gifts and how our state run schools are indoctrinating our children. Leave our children alone.

Give our families the ability to raise and care for our children.

Divided by the state, we need to now realize that we are more alike than we are different. We all just want to be able to raise our families and keep our government and their ideology out of the schools.

https://cicsw.ca/cicsw/about-us

https://1millionmarch4children.com/



