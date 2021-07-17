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British Scientists Propose Giving Monthly Vaccines To COVID Patients
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110 views • July 17, 2021
Alex Jones explores the absurdity of injecting someone with mRNA or virus vector vaccines once a month to fight the cause and side effects of COVID and its dangerous spike proteins.
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