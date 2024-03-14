FULL MOVIE! "Let My People Go" by Dr. David Clements - Watch It Here!

Watch the movie backstage with us: https://blessed2teach.com/backstage
You will get an email with the zoom link.
Bible Study backstage with Gus after the movie.
FREE WORLDWIDE RELEASE - David Clements, B2T Ministries and Lindell TV bring you the #1 J6 and Election Fraud Film of The Year.
Support the Fight by purchasing the FULL ‘Let My People Go’ DVD Series HERE: https://frankspeech.com/LetMyPeopleGo Use Code B2T For Discounts on DVD and Blu-Ray
This film provides an all-out assault on rigged election machines and software, with a mandate to throw them out and bring honesty back to our elections.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.